OTTUMWA — The city of Ottumwa's finances are in a pickle. It already has one of the state's highest municipal tax rates but it's coming off staff cuts earlier this year.
“I just think that it makes a lot of sense to take a look at something different than what we’re currently doing,” said Phillip Rath, Ottumwa’s city administrator. "I don't want to be sitting in a situation where the city is looking to have to come up with several hundred thousand dollars and trying to figure out where that is."
The change is a contract with Resource X for a program called Priority Based Budgeting.
The new budgeting process allows the city to review priorities of citizens, leaning on its ongoing comprehensive plan work, and pair them with expenditures. The goal is to better inform city leadership to ensure that the highest priority items receive an appropriate share of the dollars.
Rath presented an agreement to implement the program for $11,500, be he requested authority for up to $15,000 to adjust for additional meetings that may be necessary. The council approved the proposal unanimously.
Priority budgeting was a theme of Rath's interview to become city administrator.
Rath said the program also helps identify where programs could be combined, given more resources, suspended or outsourced.
The program is used by more than 150 communities nationwide. Rath said it also allows Ottumwa to look to other communities in the database to see how they've figured out certain problems.
The new program could be implemented in as little as two weeks. The council would need to have a retreat session to help set priorities.
Bridge View payment
The Ottumwa City Council approved a payment of $21,118.59 to the Bridge View Center, with Dalbey and Roe voting against.
Ottumwa has paid just shy of $145,000, and this is the final payment for the fiscal year that ended in June. City officials had expected to help recoup a $200,000 loss when Bridge View closed due to COVID-19. Rath said a loan from Paycheck Protection Program and help from Bridgeview, Inc. helped lower the city's responsibility.
In other action:
— The council approved purchasing three Ford Utility Police Interceptor vehicles from Stivers Ford of Waukee for $105,000. Outfitting of police equipment will cost an additional $39,300.
— A change order was approved for a cost of $62,995.96 tied to the ongoing streetscape project. While contractors were working, they noticed a brick arch sewer wall failure. To prevent future failures under the new pavement at Market and Main streets, they installed 127 linear feet of 42-inch sewer main. The change order increases the contract to about $5.2 million.
— An agreement to send a percentage of hotel/motel tax proceeds to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. Thirty-five percent of the hotel/motel tax goes to the bureau, which will continue through June 2022.