OTTUMWA — Despite all the confusion, unknowns and consternation caused by a major bill signed into law, the City of Ottumwa is poised to lower its property tax levy again.
City officials held a work session last week to announce their proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. In all, the levy will drop two cents to $21.20, despite valuations falling off for the first time since 2019. The proposed rate would be the lowest since fiscal year 2017.
Mainly, the lowering of the levy is the result of two factors: the implementation of franchise fees to cover some costs, as well as reconfiguring how benefits are paid out up front, without taking away benefits from employees.
"I'm guilty of it myself, but I think one of the things we get caught up in is how our levy is impacted, when it's really about what tax revenues are going to do to the services we can provide," city administrator Philip Rath said Monday, six days after proposing the budget to the council and city department heads. "Fortunately, this year, due to the implementation of franchise fees last year, we're able to weather some of the impacts of that lost revenue."
Indeed, Ottumwa's valuation initially decreased almost $18 million from last year. If that wasn't difficult to enough to process, the legislature passed a bill that was signed into law to roll back more valuation because of a calculation error regarding multi-residential properties. Both of those things made it difficult for the city to essentially "hold the line," as Rath called it.
"We're hoping that we will see assessed valuation kick back up again next year, but it's been a relatively tough revenue year," he said. "Part of it will be gone because of the recalculation in valuations. Next year we'll start getting 50% of the valuation revenue from the Bonita Avenue apartments, so I'm confident we'll get some bounce-back in future years."
As far as benefits, the city a couple years ago began having a surplus in the trust and agency fund, which includes pensions and other employee benefits. The city decided to draw down that fund balance and decrease that levy amount, and use a portion of franchise fees to offset the increases in benefits for public safety as well as for economic development.
"The employer portion of that cost is being absorbed a little bit by the city," Rath said.
Waseem Nisar, the city's finance director, went through his first budgeting cycle with the city this time around. He described it as a "learning experience" despite having a CPA background.
"We have over 60 funds actually in the city right now, some of them are very small, some of them are large. There's also funds established, and whatever money is there, we can't co-mingle with other funds," he said.
As a result of the legislature's rollback, cities and counties were given an extra month to certify their budgets, with the new deadline April 30. The city will have its public hearing to approve the budget during the April 18 city council meeting.
Having an extra month to discuss the budget has helped the city, Rath said.
"We've been able to work through some of the stuff to know what was going on at the state level and how that impacted us," he said. "It's helped from a timing standpoint because we were able to get our final numbers and have a better idea of where things were at."
Discussions with department heads began in December, Nisar said.
"They started to put paperwork together, things like that, basically what they need, and what is on their wish list to operate the department," he said. "In early- to mid-January we started getting those documents back. That's how it started."
Rath said the city will begin advertising open positions in the coming fiscal year as well, which hasn't always been the case. The city hasn't made a lot of hires and also hasn't cut many jobs since laying off public safety personnel in 2020.
Some of the positions the city hopes to fill another code-enforcement inspector, another human resources employee, parks utility worker and information technology technician. One of the purposes of the franchise fees was to hire city personnel, and some won't be hired until sometime in 2024.
"I think the biggest thing is that we're able to maintain, and actually add a couple positions that should improve our ability to provide services," Rath said. "Basically to help all departments across the board."
