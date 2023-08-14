OTTUMWA — Due to the release of three firefighters that has short-staffed the Ottumwa Fire Department, the City of Ottumwa will look for approval to switch personnel and job titles during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
When Derek Fye, Dillon McPherson and captain Bill Keith were dismissed for various amounts of misconduct July 31, it left the department down seven positions, according to the city's staff summary. Fire chief Tony Miller is using Family Medical and Leave Act time and is set to retire in September, and the city has been without a deputy fire chief for several weeks because of a resignation.
Also, another fire captain is retiring at the end of the month.
The city plans to partner with Erik Bullinger of Next Level Response Solutions at a cost of $8,500 to complete testing for both the chief and deputy chief positions. The city also has been in contact with Ottumwa Regional Health Center regarding staff levels. However, the city is casting a wide net in the meantime, looking to partner with other fire chiefs from around the state to evaluate the process and help with the interview process.
The city also has spoken with the three current assistant fire chiefs on the next steps, which the city plans to unveil to the council at the meeting:
— Naming assistant fire chief Pat Short the interim fire chief, moving away from a regular shift to a daily role.
— Naming firefighter David Cronin the interim deputy fire chief and, like Short, moving into a daily role. Cronin has experience running the Emergency Medical Services department and as a deputy fire chief in other cities.
— Promoting two employees from the current fire captain list to fill two open positions.
— A new employee started Monday as a rookie firefighter.
— Two others are currently on the firefighter civil service list and are working through pre-employment testing. If those tests are passed, it is anticipated the firefighters will start with the department in the next month.
Despite those upper-level changes, the city will still be short three master firefighters, and the plan is to promote from the current master firefighter list within the next month. The city also has submitted a request for testing for firefighters to create another civil service list, and the city and assistant fire chiefs will work together to further discuss staffing, processes within the department and other items.
In other business:
— A public hearing will be held to approve spending plans from the 2023 Justice Assistance Grant funding for the Ottumwa Police Department. The JAG grant is divided between the police department and Wapello County Sheriff's Office, with the police department receive 85% of the funding, or just over $26,000. The department will use the funding for a ballistic shield, dual-mode thermal camera and ballistic plates body armor. The sheriff's office has indicated it will use its amount for cameras and other equipment.
— The city will also recognize Annelise Bell for earning a silver medal in the 2023 World Dance Championships in Mexico City, as well as Elaina Boyer for participating in trampoline and tumbling at the Junior Olympics.
— The city will also hand a certificate of recognition to Erin Naylor, owner of Heron Kross, for finishing third in Main Street Iowa's Open 4 Business contest. It was the first Ottumwa business to make the finals of the contest, and Heron Kross received $10,000.
Prior to the main council meeting, there will be a board of health meeting to discuss the condemnation of structures at 831 Lillian St., 903 Silk Ave., and 442 S. Moore St.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.
