OTTUMWA — Because the project came in well over what was budgeted, the City of Ottumwa has revised the scope of its City Hall project.
The city will hold a public hearing during Tuesday's city council meeting on new specifications and form of contract for the project, which the city hopes can be done for about $3.4 million. To get to that number, the city had to cut out some pieces of the original project.
The revised plans will remove any unnecessary work for the renovation of the first floor, and any unnecessary work associated with installing a new HVAC system also was removed.
Also, the number of climate-control zones was reduced and pipes were rerouted to streamline construction, the meeting's staff summary indicated. Also, bathroom remodeling for the second and third floor were taken out of the project.
In all, much of the work will center on restoring the first floor to its original look, as well as replacing a boiler system that is more than 90 years old.
Bids for the project will be received Aug. 22, and will be awarded Sept. 5. American Rescue Plan Act funding for both years will be used, as will bonding and franchise fees, to pay for the project.
In other business:
— The city will hold a public hearing to reallocate up $700,000 of general obligation bonds for the tennis court project that the Ottumwa Community School District will oversee. Originally, the city bonded up to $750,000, but that was contingent on the courts being constructed in a city park, as the original plan was to put them in Sycamore Park. However, because the school district plans to build the courts on Center Avenue behind the high school, the city must reduce its bond amount.
— An ordinance to amend the code regarding compensation for the mayor and city council members will be read for the first time. Compensation for both has been unchanged since 1999, and ordinance would increase annual compensation for the mayor from $9,000 to $10,200, and council members from $4,000 to $6,000. Mayor and council positions are part-time.
According to state law, the changes can't take effect until a term starts after an election. With the current council and mayor, changes would not take hold until January 2024 and January 2026, respectively.
— The city is expected a resolution to approve the naming of the intersection of West Second Street and Minerva Avenue as "Trevor's Way."
According to the application, Trevor Stromgren was the nephew of David and Nancy Stromgren, who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer when he was 3. Cans were collected at the intersection to help raise funds for his medical care and travel expenses, and a pay-it-forward site also was established at the intersection.
Stromgren died Sept. 9, 2018.
The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall.
