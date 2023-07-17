OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council is likely to take up a revised classification structure for employees as well as personnel handbook changes during Tuesday's meeting inside council chambers at City Hall.
Both items were tabled from last week's meeting, but the hope is that Monday's work session to discuss the items will allow the council remove them from the table.
The city received the findings of its long-awaited Gallagher wages and benefits study last month, which clarified many of the salaries for department heads and employees under them by establishing a series level of classification, and the corresponding salary adjustments for them.
There are 18 classification levels, but each one has a 13-step pay increase that would see a pay increase for the first seven years on the employee's anniversary date if starting at Step 1, then step increases would occur every three years.
Also, under the new classification, if the pay increase for someone is $5,000 less than their his or her current salary, then the entire wage increase will be retroactive to July 1, which was the start of the new fiscal year. On the other hand, if the increase is more than $5,000 than the current salary, 25% of that will be effective July 1, another 25% on Jan. 1, 2024, and the rest built into the fiscal year 2025 budget.
Salaries are projected to be just under $20 million, but were projected out based on the various step increases.
The city enlisted Gallagher's help to create a pay structure that would entice people to apply for jobs with the city. Gallagher compared similar positions with similar-sized communities to Ottumwa, such as Clinton, Marshalltown, Burlington and Muscatine.
In other business:
— The Ottumwa Community School District is expected to make a presentation regarding placement of tennis courts in Sycamore Park. The courts are a joint venture between the city, school district and Friends of Ottumwa Parks, and cost estimates for both a 12-court and revised eight-court facility came in over budget.
Following the meeting, the council will go into closed session to review "personal information in confidential personnel records."
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.