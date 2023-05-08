OTTUMWA — “Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show" is coming to the Bridge View Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This Billboard & Pollstar highly rated show is entering its 20th year in production with over 4000 performances listed to their credit.
Performing up to 150 shows a year, this highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast and costuming of its kind. The likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and cast bring a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits. They have been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning news and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, television and radio as the world’s greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy.
Tickets start at $29.50 and are available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday. from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at bridgeviewcenter.com.
Arch Allies, America’s Premiere Tribute Show, are returning by popular demand to the Bridge View Center Expo Hall Friday at 7:30 p.m. Arch Allies have combined their original show of audience’s favorite male classic rock tributes (Journey, Bon Jovi, Queen, REO Speedwagon, Styx and Def Leppard) and added a beautiful and masterful female vocalist to perform the top classic rock female artists you love to see, like Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Lita Ford, Tina Turner and Ann Wilson.
Advance tickets are $22.75 general admission and available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online. Day-of-show ticket prices increase $6 per ticket.
