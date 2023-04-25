Judicial District 8A is looking to fill a district judge vacancy as a result of Judge Lucy Gamon submitting her letter of retirement, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
Gamon was appointed to the magistrate bench in Bremer County in 1991. She then was appointed to the district associate bench in Jefferson, Keokuk and Washington counties in August 1993. She has been on the district bench since September 2010.
The District 8A Judicial Nominating Commission, comprised of five elected attorneys and five governor-appointed citizens and the senior judge in the district, will be interviewing candidates to fill this new position. Applications will be accepted from Monday, April 24 until Friday, May 12 at 12 p.m. Any interested and eligible attorney (as defined by Sections 1 and 7 of 2022 Iowa Acts chapter 1033) is encouraged to apply.
The following are the commission members: District Judge Joel Yates, chairperson; Paul Gandy, Fairfield; Steve Berger, Wellman; Bryan Goldsmith, Ottumwa; James Box, Bloomfield; Katie Mitchell, Washington; Jennifer Main, Oskaloosa; Joanne Reed, Fairfield; Marla Ross; Diane Crookham-Johnson, Oskaloosa; and Jason Summers, Albia.
Gandy, Goldsmith, Mitchell, Crookham-Johnson and Reed are elected attorneys, and Berger, Box, Main, Ross and Summers are commissioners appointed by Gov. Reynolds.
The Judicial Nominating Commission has established procedures for filling the position in Judicial District 8A, and the Supreme Court of Iowa has adopted an application to be completed by each person who wishes to apply for nomination to be a district court judge. Copies of the application can be obtained from the District Court Administrator’s Office for the 8th Judicial District, located at 333 North Court St. in Ottumwa; by emailing cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov; by calling 1-641-684-6502, ext. 610; or by going to the commission website at iowajnc.gov/district-commissions.
Applicants are directed to send their completed applications and writing samples by email to cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov, by regular mail or personally deliver to the District Court Administrator’s Office. All applications must be received no later than 12 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023. No late applications will be accepted.
The names of the applicants will be made available to the public after the deadline for filing applications. Applicants must be members of the Iowa Bar, a resident of the Judicial Election District 8A or in a contiguous county to Judicial Election District 8A, but if nominated and before assuming office must be or otherwise remain a resident of Judicial Election District 8A during the entire term of office, and shall be of such age that they will be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching the age of 72.
All valid applications which meet the statutory requirements will be considered. However, if there are more applicants than can be effectively interviewed, the commission may elect to screen the applicants and interview less than all. The selected applicants will be given an opportunity to appear before the entire Judicial Nominating Commission for a personal interview on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney.
The applicants’ submissions and materials shall be open to the public. Applicant interviews shall also be open to the public. The public will be allowed to observe and listen but not interact. Commission deliberations and voting will not be open to the public. Prior to the interviews, the public will be permitted to submit comments or recommendations regarding the qualifications of an applicant to the District Court Administrator’s Office or by emailing heidi.baker@iowacourts.gov.
The commission will submit the names of two nominees to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will then appoint one to fill the vacancy.
