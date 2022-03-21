OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union has promoted Julie Drew as the newest Regional Manager. She will oversee the Bloomfield, Albia, Centerville, Indianola, Knoxville and the Chariton Branch.
After serving over 20 years in management in the wireless industry and holding training manager, store manager and regional manager positions, Drew became a great candidate to join the C1st team in March of 2018 to serve as the branch manager of the Centerville. Through her experience and her success as the Centerville branch manager, it made the Credit Union’s decision to promote her to regional manager very easy.
Drew grew up in Centerville and graduated from Centerville High School. Later, she went to college at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Drew currently resides in Mystic, Iowa with her husband and two daughters, Abby (18) and Addison (12).
Drew enjoys being involved in youth programs in Appanoose County. She currently serves as secretary on the Appanoose County Fair board. Aside from her volunteering for the fair board, she also enjoys volunteering as a coach of her daughters travel basketball team. Most of her free time is spent with her husband and watching their girls play sports all over the state.
“We are excited to promote Julie Drew to the role of Regional Manager” says Vice President of Retail Operations Jaime Thomas. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position after leading our Centerville branch to success the past four years. Julie is an accomplished leader that will be responsible for guiding and developing C1st staff in multiple markets.”