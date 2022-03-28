OTTUMWA — C1st was recently recognized as a top five financial institution for “SBA Top Lender – Rural Markets” category by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Iowa Division, for 504 and 7(a) loans produced through 2021 (not including PPP lending).
Among the list of recognized financial institutions, C1st was the only Credit Union recognized as a top five lender in the state of Iowa.
“This recognition with the SBA further validates our lender’s commitment to helping our members obtain the support they need for their businesses,” said Brian Dostal, vice president of commercial and agriculture lending, “We are grateful for our relationships and partnerships with our local businesses.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) makes owning a business a reality for many community members. The SBA is the only go-to resource for small businesses and small business owners to seek support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses. Each year the Iowa District of the SBA awards the top five lenders in nine different categories for total loan production.
Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $1 billion in assets. The credit union, established in 1936, serves nearly 67,500 members.
C1st has more than 250 employees and is headquartered in Ottumwa. The credit union has branches in Albia, Atlantic, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Creston, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Osceola, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella, Shenandoah and Washington.