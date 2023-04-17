OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union has announced that three mortgage originators were recognized by the Iowa Mortgage Association for their loan production in 2022.
The three lenders closed a combined 339 loans that totaled over $43 million. The IMA’s Winner’s Circle Award recognized Amanda Krenz, based out of Indianola, for closing 104 loans totaling $16,257,771; Briana Gaunt, based out of Grinnell, for closing 102 loans totaling $13,839,289; and Peggy Umlauf, based in Ottumwa, for closing 133 loans totaling $13,705,986.
“These awards are well-deserved recognition for Amanda, Briana, and Peggy for their incredible hard work and dedication to our members and communities”, said Tom Schulte, vice president of mortgage. “We are grateful to have these individuals on our C1st mortgage team, they are great assets to homeowners and potential homeowners in their markets.”
The IMA hosted their Spring Conference on April 4 in Coralville to honor all the top producers in Iowa across all banks, credit unions and independent mortgage companies. The IMA’s Winner’s Circle Award requires a mortgage originator in the state of Iowa to produce a minimum of $15 million or 100 units of residential loan volume in 2021.
Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $920 million in assets. Established in 1936, C1st serves nearly 70,000 members with 21 branches across Iowa with over 270 employees.
