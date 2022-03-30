OTTUMWA — The Community 1st Credit Union Foundation recently made a $5,000 grant donation to Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG).
The C1st Foundation is extremely passionate about financial literacy and community betterment projects. iJAG’s dedication to its students and their success is exactly what the credit union is looking for when selecting recipients. The C1st Foundation is funded by donations from its staff and charitable investments by its partners within the credit union organization.
iJAG is an independent, non-profit organization based out of Iowa. The organization has evolved into a school program now serving over 2,800 students per year. iJAG assists middle and high school students who may be facing multiple barriers to success to graduate high school. iJAG teachers provide counseling, mentoring, tutoring, financial education, career exploration, post-secondary planning and much more to the students to get them graduated and equipped for success post high school. To learn more about iJAG or how you can get more involved, visit ijag.org
“At C1st, our mission is to help our members achieve financial success,” says Anne Hagen, vice president of marketing. “We do this through programs such as iJAG. It’s a perfect example of a program determined to help our youth graduate and succeed after high school. We’re thrilled to be able to help support iJAG.”
C1st grant-funded project awards are made possible through the C1st Credit Union Impact Giving Fund of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.