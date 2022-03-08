OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union has promoted Ethan Lake to the Branch Manager of the Richmond Avenue location.
The location on Richmond Avenue used to serve as the headquarters of C1st until 2018 when a new facility was built in Ottumwa. Lake just celebrated his six-year anniversary with the credit union at the end of February.
Lake was first hired as an FSR at the Venture branch, then transitioned to the call center to become one of the first visual agents and visual agent supervisor. He then returned to Venture in 2017 as the assistant branch manager and then became branch manager in 2019. He has been at Venture ever since.
Lake grew up outside Chicago with his family, where he attended Elmhurst University. He then decided to move to Fairfield in 2016 with a college friend. Outside of work, Lake enjoys traveling and exploring new areas of Iowa. He spends a lot of his free time going for walks, hikes and adventures with his dog, Nova.
“Ethan has proven to be an accomplished leader within the C1st Credit Union,” says VP of Retail Operations Jaime Thomas. “He has several years of management experience at his prior position within our organization. We are excited for him to lead our Richmond branch as he brings a wealth of experience and skills to his new role”
Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $980 million in assets. The credit union, established in 1936, serves nearly 67,500 members.
C1st has more than 250 employees and is headquartered in Ottumwa. The credit union has branches in Albia, Atlantic, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Creston, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Osceola, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella and Washington.