OTTUMWA — The Community Care Auxiliary in Ottumwa recently gave a $42,000 grant to the American Home Finding Association for the Teen Health Center at Ottumwa High School.
Jackie Barker, Community Care Auxiliary past president, said they’ve always been dedicated toward helping the Teen Health Center.
“The decision to provide a grant was when United Way decided to also provide some funding to provide eyeglasses and dental services for students,” Barker said. “The [American] Home Finding Association is very important to the community. We pledge money to the [teen] center every 10 years. We just want to do what we can to help people.”
“I definitely think that they look at how it fits into what their mission goals are,” Tracey Boxx-Vass, American Home Finding Association executive director said. “We come talk to them about what’s going on in the Teen Health Center because we want to make sure that we’re doing what supports their mission and goals. I think every year it’s aligned well with what they want to see happen in our community.”
Boxx-Vass said the grant will keep the Teen Health Center going. The grant and funding from United Way of Wapello County, she said, are key assets toward keeping the health center, which has been around for 25 years.
The program center provides a variety of health services such as acute care for students with colds, flu, injuries, limited dental and eye care, food services and hygiene assistance.
The auxiliary is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who give their time at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center. They pursue a variety of tasks from working at the information desk to escorting patients to different areas of the hospital.
The center helps students who have no insurance or who have a high copay be able to access services they need. It has more than 3,000 patient visits annually. The program reduces barriers to accessing healthcare and helps students stay in school instead of leaving for the day due to appointments.
“I think now more than ever young people are facing so much in this world,” Boxx-Vass said, “it’s being there when they need us and knowing that historically our community has faced a higher level of poverty, all sorts of social issues. Kids need us more now than ever and we’re there.”
“Sustainability is certainly a big thing now, making sure we can continue,” Boxx-Vass added,“we look for new things we need to be providing our kids.”