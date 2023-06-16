OTTUMWA — If you ask Pastor Diane Koger the meaning behind celebrating Juneteenth, it goes beyond what happened June 19, 1865.
Historically, it was the day proclaiming that the final slaves in Texas were free, officially ending slavery at the end of the Civil War.
For Koger, celebrating the holiday is more.
"It's a celebration for our community as a whole. We have a ton of pride, and that's part of the community," she said. "It's part of our community with Viva Ottumwa!. Juneteenth is just another added entity into the community that brings us together."
Koger is helping organize the city's third annual Juneteenth celebration Monday, and this one is bigger than either of the previous two. What started as a modest event at Bridge View Center in 2021, this year's celebration in Central Park will offer activities for all ages, eclectic varieties of food, a grill-out by Hy-Vee in the afternoon hours and entertainment throughout the day.
The party starts at noon and ends at 7 p.m., but DJ entertainment will begin at 11 a.m.
"We're trying to make it a bigger event every year. We have a real diverse community and this is another great example," Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson said. "It isn't just for African Americans or a certain population in our community. It's for everybody to celebrate what Juneteenth really stands for.
"It's open to everybody of all ages, and anybody should feel free to come and participate and help celebrate. That's what our goal has been since it started."
For entertainment, various acts will be performing, including the Voices of Des Moines, the American Gothic Performing Arts Singers, the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus and Acholi African Dancers. The headliner for the evening is Iowa Blues Hall of Fame member Ernie Peniston, whose repertoire includes the likes of Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Ronald Isley.
Peniston's family is from the Lake Rathbun area.
There will be a bounce house and face painting, as well as a family-friendly puppet show from the West Liberty-based Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, which will perform "History of Buxton," which is based on the southern Iowa town of Buxton, a coal-mining town where Blacks and Whites were treated equally and Blacks were leaders in the community.
"It's really a family affair, all kinds of different activities for children and adults," Koger said.
There will be a wide array of food as well, such as a taco truck and soul food from noon-3 p.m. From 3-7 p.m., Hy-Vee will be grilling hamburgers, hot dogs and brats. The event is non-alcoholic.
"We know a lot of people might not be able to get off work until 4:30 or 5 p.m., so we're hoping people will still come to the event when they get off work," Johnson said.
Both Koger and Johnson hope this event is received in a more family-friendly manner, as there is something new about every 15 to 30 minutes throughout the day.
"Everyone can benefit from this. There's a lot of children's activities, a lot of music and dancing," Johnson said. "I think we've tried to come up with activities that will resonate with different ages of people."
Koger hopes the celebration will continue to resonate with the community as a whole.
"I think a lot more people are becoming aware and really understanding Juneteenth, but I don't think there's a lot of information out there about it," she said. "I think once it became a federal holiday, that kind of spiked the idea of it.
"Juneteenth is about everyone working together and coming together for a common cause of freedom, and allowing everybody to embrace their differences to make a difference," she said. "We come from different backgrounds and cultures, but we're all still family and knitted together."
