Every community has its own challenges and needs when it comes to reducing and redirecting food and recycling waste from the landfill, especially in the rural Midwest where resources and expertise are limited.
The Iowa Waste Reduction Center has over 32 years of experience providing successful training programs, technical assistance and pollution prevention services focused on food waste, recycling and hazardous substances.
On Aug. 25, IWRC experts will be in Centerville to provide training in composting and recycling at Lelah Bradley. They will also provide information on the emerging contaminant PFAS and how it impacts Centerville. The workshop is tailor-made for the community and will provide the tools needed to create a strong waste reduction program and make Centerville an even better place to call home.
“A greater quality of life can be reached within a community by increasing awareness and strategies to address food waste, recycling materials, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances,” said IWRC Program Manager Jenny Trent. “Partnerships forged through networking to solve common issues have the capacity to bring together a community to improve community pride, increase opportunities and create a healthier environment.”
All members of the Centerville community are encouraged to attend the in-person in-person community training workshop from 5-7 p.m. Please register at iwrc.uni.edu/food-waste/workshops.
