FAIRFIELD — The last time Fairfield Community School District staff members and teachers approached the district's board of education to air their grievances about leadership, tempers soared a bit.
Monday's meeting was more cordial, but no less jarring.
More than a dozen staffers spoke to the board about broken promises and behind-the-back decision-making as the district tries to get out of its doldrums. Another new topic was introduced, however. Abuse in the workplace.
"I was an associate for many years before this year, and not all associates are doing the same job," said Sara Setterstrom, a sixth-grade teacher at Fairfield Middle School. "We have some associates getting physically and verbally assaulted by students on a daily basis."
Nicole Freeman, an associate at the middle school, said this has been the case since she took over as a long-term sub in the behavior-disorder classroom. Though she did not say if she was a victim herself, she is aware of it.
"Students in this program need one-on-one support, sometimes two-on-one support to get through their day successfully," she said. "They have the potential to become violent and abusive at any moment. The goal is to help students learn what coping skills work best for them, but it's not uncommon for staff to become victims of abuse in that job."
Jamie Reifsteck, a math teacher at the middle school, has experienced a threat firsthand.
"A student about a month ago sent an email to an administrator that they were going to murder me," she said. "This student is in my room. I'm still continuing to teach that student and continuing to build a relationship with that student.
Reifsteck said that lack of a resource officer or any other safety measures is putting staff in a difficult position.
"We're just piling more and more on people that are already tapped out," she said. "We have to start working together."
The school district has struggled keeping both teachers and students, and is also dealing with a perception problem in the wake of Nohema Graber's murder by two students in 2021, as well as a gun being brandished at Pence Elementary last year.
Open enrollment out of the district has created financial headaches, and the current superintendent, Laurie Noll, is on an indefinite leave through the Family Medical Leave Act.
Tom Rubel, a former superintendent at both Ottumwa and Centerville schools, was appointed by the Great Prairie AEA on Monday on an interim basis while Noll is gone, and was at the meeting.
Yet, it was another administrator, middle school principal Laura Atwood, who voiced her frustrations with the higher-ups in the district.
"We need to start winning. I, and others, have been asking to see budget projections for over a year and a half. How did we make educated decisions about our budget if we didn't have a budget to look at first?" she asked. "Why have we added more positions in the district when we are looking to absorb teachers?
"[The board] was told that FMS administration collaborated with district administration to absorb four to five teachers. That isn't true," Atwood said. "It happened behind our backs. People need to be heard and action plans created. Trust needs to be restored."
School board members praised the staff and administrators for speaking once again. Board member John McKerley believes there is a time for "pitchforks and torches, because I think sometimes it's necessary."
"One of the things [as school board members] that we signed up for was to be personally responsible. And the shocking things at the middle school, I take that very seriously," he said. "I hope the people here get a sense of their collective power, and stuff happens when you come together and rattle tress."
Board member Tai Ward also credited those who spoke about their concerns.
"It's definitely worth our time to hear what you're saying," he said. "It's way better to hear about what's actually going on in our schools, instead of, sometimes in the public comment we're hearing about litter boxes in our schools, or something that's not actually happening."
Many of the staff members, particularly at the middle school, continued to speak to the limbo created by the involuntary transfer of instructional coach Christina Freeman, who many teachers in that building lean on for guidance.
Her position, vacated after she inadvertently allowed her teaching license to lapse, has not been filled, nor has her employment been officially discussed. Freeman took ownership of her mistake, but also pointed out falsehoods that have happened since.
"I was told once my license was current I could return to work. That is not true," she said. "Once it was current, it was current, and that I would be put on administrative leave. I find it very interesting that my involuntary transfer was not in last month's agenda, and that it's still not on the agenda."
Setterstrom said Freeman's absence has been felt throughout the middle school, a grade 5-8 building that is the highest-performing building the school district, according to the Iowa Report Card.
"She was our right-hand person, and she met with all teams weekly to discuss the curriculum and how we are moving forward," Setterstrom said. "Her absence has affected my job and other jobs."
The school district also lost a 15-year employee to a smaller school because it wouldn't match the pay, and also called back a retired sixth-grade math teacher, Lisa Greenig, because the regular teacher did not return after Christmas break.
Shawn Klehm, a special education teacher at the middle school, got emotional as the school district continues to leave vacant difficult positions to fill.
"We have three open special education positions at the middle school and more at the high school. This is the second time I have lost good colleagues because of wage negotiations," she said. "I have had to take on additional students and I did it without question.
"But I am worn out and stressed. Yet I come to work and keep a smile on my face because that's what's best for kids."
Greenig, a long-term substitute, "had the pleasure of doing my old job for half the salary."
"I understand we have financial hardships," she said. "Teachers don't teach for the pay, but the sky is not falling yet."
