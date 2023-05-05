OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning of a parking lot just south of Ottumwa High School during Tuesday's meeting, which will allow the school district to advance in its plan to build an athletic complex.
The parking lot was rezoned because it was not conforming to the rest of the area, and the rezoning changes the parking lot to community commercial district (C-2).
More importantly, the city saw benefits in the school district building a complex, which will have three full-sized volleyball courts and two full-size basketball courts. The complex meets the city's quality-of-life goals, but also growth goals.
"It's in line with goals that we have in all of our other parks improvements around Ottumwa, making us a destination for sports tourism," city director of community development Zach Simonson said. "We've even had some conversations about the possibility of hosting some tournaments we wouldn't otherwise be able to host."
The complex is just one part of a planned multi-phase project to renovate the high school, which superintendent Mike McGrory will dive into more detail about at Monday's school board meeting. For now, however, the complex will not take up the entire current parking lot space, and it will have an above-ground walkway connecting it to the high school.
"We're really excited about this. You're probably aware that Ottumwa is one of the only school districts in the state that currently does not house athletic varsity events at the high school," said Landon Allen, the school district's technology director. "So we're really excited that this new athletic complex will provide our students with that benefit."
The athletic complex will be located on 1.2 acres of the parking lot between College and Union streets, directly to the south of the high school. Parking will still be available on Second Street.
Inside its doors, the facility will be able to hold six wrestling mats to hold tournaments.
"We're very conscious of the need for parking and making sure that we have enough parking, and convenient parking," McGrory told the council. "So the design of the structure will provide a lot of parking very close to the facility.
"One of the question you may get is how it compares to what we currently have at Evans Middle School," McGrory said. "There will be significantly more parking at the high school for events than we have at Evans. So we're excited that we'll have that closer parking for the elderly or handicapped that'll be right be the structure."
McGrory said he hoped the school district could bid out the project this summer and begin work soon after, provided the bids are in line with what the district is seeking.
