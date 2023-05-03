OTTUMWA — Amid the discussion, debate and sometimes outright arguing, a proposal to increase Zach Simonson's pay still sat on the table.
In the end, after more than an hour of conversation during Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting, the city's director of community development will receive the pay hike.
An amended proposal to increase Simonson's pay to $96,000 split the council on a 3-2 vote, but only after the council motioned to break up the language of the proposal and not include a second job title of "assistant city administrator." The increase is in line with early findings of a wage and benefits study by Gallagher, which the city has tasked to overhaul compensation and job descriptions.
However, city administrator Philip Rath acknowledged he hastily put together the agenda item and put it in the consent agenda, which is typically approved without discussion, before it was pulled out into the main agenda by the council. Simonson was a finalist for the city administrator job in Fairfield, and Rath wanted to make a counteroffer to retain him; the additional title came into play only when Rath was absent.
"In a perfect world we would have either that completed study and made the necessary adjustments previously, or we'd be able to delay the hiring process," Rath said. "Unfortunately time was not one of the variables in our control. I got a phone call confirming Zach was a finalist and it led to a sleepless night wrestling with how to proceed. I felt I was duty bound to at least present this before the council. I failed to clarify I wasn't looking to create a full-time position."
Simonson addressed the council late during the discussion and said negotiating the salary and additional title was a key part in staying on with the city. He had a scheduled interview in Fairfield Friday, but never meant to cause consternation with the city staff or council.
"I didn't intend to make anybody upset, but I had to do what I needed for the people I care about and my position," he said. "What I said to Phil in the first place was in preparing for that interview really reinforced the feeling of the tremendous accomplishments we've had.
"But as far as being held back by anyone, let me make that decision."
Naturally, the discussion became bigger than just this item. Dennis Willhoit spoke of a bad look for the city and said "people go ahead and do what they want and ask for forgiveness later." City landfill employee Gail Roberts cited the unfairness toward other city employees who were told they wouldn't receive a potential raise until the study, which is at least two months late, was returned.
Neither blamed Simonson for looking elsewhere, believing it's the position and not that person, that should be subject to the raise.
Council member Marc Roe, who voted in favor of the pay increase, believed it's long past time the city focus on investment of its employees by paying them a wage that reflects their work and talent.
"The City of Ottumwa has shot itself in the foot many, many times over the last several decades because we couldn't offer a competitive wage," he said. "We hear all the time that the roads are crap, and our streets department isn't getting anything done. The reason is they're so short-staffed, they can't get anything done.
"We have to start somewhere. We have to say we value our employees and are going to do what it takes to keep them," Roe said. "We can't keep drawing a line in the sand and not listen to our employees. If there's a real threat of losing a qualified employee, and they're coming forward saying, 'Hey, work with me. I want to be an employee of the City of Ottumwa. I want to be here.' Then let's talk and figure out how we can make it work."
Council member Doug McAntire was one of the two "no" votes, along with Sandra Pope. His issue was not having the money to make the increase, but also his belief that the process was flawed and that the city was trying to keep Simonson from realizing his goals.
"The city administrator doesn't need an assistant. We're understaffed all the way across the board," he said. "If we think morale is bad now, wait and see if this passes. This was only trying to be justified after he was applying for another job. Statistics show if you give somebody a bump to try to keep them here, they leave anyway."
Roberts spoke to the council, despite being told she'd lose her job "in the long run" if she did so, which drew a rebuke from council members. Roberts focused on the cherry-picking of positions for a raise, though the city has identified about a dozen benchmark positions that are key to the wage study.
"You keep waiting on the wage study, but why are you giving him his but nobody else?" she asked. "I just think you need to wait until that study comes back. I don't make that much money, but is the council going to start bargaining with management employees now? If you do this for one person, you have to do it for others.
"How can you expect the morale of employees to go up, especially when they've been denied a raise?" Roberts asked. "Zach is a valuable asset, no question there. But most of us are as well."
Council member Cara Galloway expressed repeated frustration with the delay in the study, and asked for an update to be put on each council agenda until it arrives.
"We need to light a fire and get this done. We can no longer use the [lack of] information as an excuse. It's just aggravating, a frustration and a problem," she said. "We need to keep our employees because we have good employees."
A discussion also took place regarding a succession plan. Typically, if the city administrator is gone, the mayor or finance director have been next in line. Mayor Rick Johnson reflected on 40 years in an administrative role to guide his thinking on the issue, saying "I always applaud people when they feel like they're ready for the next step."
But he also said the city needs to take a look at how it's training employees.
"Maybe they need to do a better job of cross-training people so that when someone does leave, you've got the capability within that department to hold things together. I know that's difficult when you have a fairly high vacancy rate right now," he said. "But there's still an opportunity to make sure Zach and every other person is right-sized salary-wise.
"I understand what Phil was trying to do because of the timing, but I guess I don't want to hold Zach back if he has the opportunity to become a city administrator."
Council member Russ Hull wondered, if the city didn't give Simonson the raise and he left, how long it would take to find a replacement, especially with many different projects in the pipeline that would come to a halt.
Simonson, though, reiterated his goal of becoming an administrator in the future.
"If the assistant administrator needs to be separated and explored further, I'm not going to die on that hill," he said. "That type of work is of extreme interest to me. Ideally I'd like to do it here, and I think there's a lot that I can learn about that position here.
"I do hope that when you do consider what you might do that you consider those aspirations because it was definitely part of what put it over the top."
