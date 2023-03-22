OTTUMWA — Normally the approval of a bid for demolition of structures is fairly straight-forward, usually granted to the contractor offering the lowest bid.
Because that bid was rejected for financial purposes, the process became more lively during Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting.
The council, on a 4-1 vote, declined to reject three bids for asbestos removal and demolition of a property at 530 W. Fourth St., instead awarding the bid to the second-lowest bidder, some $8,450 more than the low bid, and paving the way for Weston McKee to pursue the work of ridding the city of the property.
McKee, who spoke to the council, said rejecting his "high, but fair" bid would "undermine the trust between us and the city."
"We have like three local people that bid these. We bid very tight, but we bid very competitively," said McKee, who runs a firm in Fairfield. "I've had other contractors from out of town that won't come over here because they don't make enough money when they come over. That's why I believe we keep it very competitive.
"I understand this is a high bid, and rejecting these bids might be in good faith for the city, but I believe it's unethical. The city has no quantifiable reason to reject our bid."
McKee's bid of $38,450 was approved because the $29,900 bid from Dan Laursen was rejected. As part of the bidding process, those interested need to cut a check or issue some other security for 10% of the bid proposal; Lauren's was only 5%.
"We went into the bid hoping for, and really expecting, the bid to be under $35,000," city director of community development Zach Simonson said. "The other bids exceeded what we thought was appropriate. At least in the last two years, we haven't rejected any bids for these type of projects, but there are a lot of examples where, in general, in city projects, we have rejected bids."
Council member Doug McAntire cited the lack of bidders as a reason for approving a bid, even if it was a little higher than the city expected.
"I just think it makes it uncomfortable for everybody, because now all three bidders know what the numbers are," McAntire said. "Dan would be crazy not to bid more next time around. They didn't know this ahead of time. I understand the legal aspect, but I think we have a moral issue too. That's my take."
City administrator Philip Rath said the opposite could also be true.
"On the other hand, other bidders could bid lower and try to undercut that," he said.
Simonson said "we definitely don't want to scare away bidders, but I also can't make a recommendation that I think isn't reasonable."
"It's the public's money," he said. "I think it's too high."
Council member Cara Galloway, who voted to accept McKee's bid, wondered what the process would look like if the council voted to reject all the bids.
"I think it's extremely unlikely that Mr. Laursen is going to submit incorrect bid security again. As Mr. McKee said, we do have a good environment. When we have three bidders, we would hope that we'd still have three bidders again that would result in the best bid," Simonson said. "If bids come in again, and are all consistently higher than our opinion, then we might have to revise our opinion."
The same thing happened for a project at 734 Center St. The council, again on a 4-1 vote, did not reject the bids and awarded it to Environmental Edge for $36,400, the second-lowest bidder. In both instances, council member Marc Roe was the lone dissenting vote.
"From my perspective, we've had a long history of rejecting bids that came in over an engineer's estimate. They could bid it over again, or it could be under. That's a chance you have to take," Roe said Wednesday in explaining his votes. "In my opinion, it's our job as a council to do what's prudent with our taxpayer dollars."
In other business:
— The council approved raising the total maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2024 to $22.01, a 79-cent increase, to offset a $17 million loss in valuation as a result of a state calculation error. The increase will cover the cost of debt service, benefits and insurance for the city.
The rate, not including the three other levees, will be $17.34.
"Ottumwa is definitely not alone in this," Roe said. "Two major cities in Iowa, the city of Ames and Iowa City, both had lowered their rates over the past several years. They've had to come back and adjust their property tax rates up as a result of this.
"This should be somewhat infuriating to property tax holders in the state. This was not something the state offered to work with the cities, counties and school districts with and give time to adjust. They wanted the money now."
— Rath announced there will be a budget work session March 28. The location is to be determined, but will be held at 5:30 p.m.
