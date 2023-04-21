OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council voted to move ahead with a townhouse project on the southwest side of the city during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The project would be six two-story townhouse buildings — four at 1321 Asbury Ave. and two at 1412 Sherwood Drive — that would be classified as low- to- moderate rental housing.
In all, there will be 30 units, 18 of which will be four-bedroom, two bathroom townhomes. A picnic area and playground will be at both sites.
The developer, CBC Financial, received a 2022 Housing Iowa Award for innovative housing, having built 44-unit lofts in Fairfield and senior housing in Fort Dodge. The project has been in the works for a while since the land at Asbury was purchased in 2016, and at Sherwood last year.
Closing on the properties is anticipated for the end of the month, with construction to begin in May. According to the development agreement between the city and Asbury Manager LLC, the homes are to be completed by June 30, 2024.
City director of development Zach Simonson said the project is in line with the city's 2022 Housing Plan, but also took a question from council member Marc Roe about when the city "will be at a point to start diverting city support to more market-rate projects," for example, single-family houses.
"That's a good question, but when we're talking about the largest incentives at the state level, they're geared around LMI, and that's some of the more low-hanging fruit," Simonson said. "LMI allows us to do projects anywhere in the city, so there's a lot more access to those funds.
"This is a good starting point, but we're also not neglecting the other areas," he said. "We've completed six or seven new homes last year and at least six or seven new single-family homes are in progress right now. We're also looking at market-rate rents with the Bonita project. We have some options coming on board with downtown apartments that will be market rate. All that's to say we're working diligently in the direction of market rate as well as the affordable-type projects."
Regarding the townhome units themselves, all will come with Energy Star appliances. Kitchens will have a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer and central air gas and heat. The flooring will be a mix of wood laminate, carpet and vinyl. There also will be a central office at the Asbury location.
Maximum rents are based on either 40% or 60% of the area median income, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Under AMI, the maximum rates range from $425 for a one-bedroom townhouse to $1,000 for a four-bedroom unit.
The city would offer three tax credits of $62,500 apiece for the developer at various stages of the project. The first would be on July 1, the second on Jan. 1, 2024 to ensure progress has been made and the final credit on July 1, 2024 to signal the project as been completed.
In other business:
— The city adopted the fiscal year 2024 budget, lowering the tax levy by about to cents to $21.20. The city is looking to start adding back some positions that have been lost in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The city's budget for the year is anticipated to be about $62.6 million. The total property tax revenue decrease was about 7%, with some of that attributed to the state, and some of it the city was expecting because of TIF payments from the past that hadn't been certified.
"We lost about $300,000 in tax revenue, and with the cost of everything going up due to inflationary costs, to even hold the line I think was quite an achievement," city administrator Philip Rath said. "Part of that was changes the state made and how valuations are established, part of it is due to a change in some deferred revenue that we're looking at bringing in to make some payments.
"I think we're going to see some of that revenue bounce back next year when we look ahead."
