OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council is expected to approve a new five-year agreement between the city and Ottumwa Police Department's union during today's meeting at City Hall.
The agreement will begin July 1, and run through June 30, 2028, replacing the current contract that ends this month.
Several changes are included in the agreement, with most centered on pay for both officers and communication specialists. For officers, there is an eight-step salary structure that begins with the start of the tenure through those with eight or more years of experience. Those who have been on the force after eight years will see a pay increase of 6%.
For dispatchers, there is a market adjustment of $2 starting when the contract takes effect, along with 6% salary increases each year. Communication specialists can start as trainees at $20.77, but the pay is higher for the additional eight steps.
The contract also increases the among of holiday hours from 88 to 132, with 11 holidays celebrated. There also is a new section regarding the K-9 unit, which the police department restarted this year.
Also, the council is expected to approve the purchase of light poles and fixtures for the Troeger Park and Bridge View Center parking lot expansions. The best bid came in at $16,901.
In the consent agenda, the council is expected to approve the salary schedule effective July 1, with updates to the director of community development ($97,510.40), aviation service supervisor ($83,262) and assistant library director ($55,972.80).
Also in the consent agenda, Amy Norris Hernandez and Nathan Wilson will be reappointed to terms through July 1, 2026 for the Human Rights Commission.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers, and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
