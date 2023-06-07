OTTUMWA — Because the Ottumwa City Council did not have enough members for a quorum Tuesday, its regularly scheduled meeting was delayed until June 20.
Only council members Doug McAntire and Marc Roe were present, and a majority of the council (three members) must be present to vote on agenda items. Mayor Rick Johnson said two council members were out of state, and one alerted city officials shortly before the meeting they wouldn't be able to attend.
It is the first time since the current council was sworn in in January 2022 that it has had to forego a meeting because not enough members were present. At two meetings last year (Aug. 16 and Sept. 6), only three members were present.
The city appeared to not have any pressing agenda items that needed to be approved, but must be at the next meeting — specifically a new police union contract that goes into effect July 1.
