OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council approved amending the City Hall renovation plans during Tuesday's meeting in council chambers.
The original plan called for a fair intensive renovation of the historic building, including making areas ADA-compliant, upgrading the HVAC system and also restoring the building to its natural look.
However, the project is going to be scaled back because the original cost of the renovations exceeded the budgeted amount by over $1 million. The city, through a variety of funds, set aside just under $3 million for the project.
"When we talked to the general contractor and subcontractors about this, they specifically said a lot of their prices were high because they did not have a good view of all the work it encompassed," public works director Larry Seals said. "A lot of the items were bid as lump sum, which is fairly typical for vertical infrastructure and building work.
"Therefore they wanted to cover their potential risk and bid higher than expected."
New plans will be drafted for review, but some of the key changes include:
— Removing full remodeling of the restrooms on the second and third floors.
— Reducing the number of heating and cooling zones from 12 to eight.
— Use force account for lighting improvement in the basement, second and third floor.
— Reduce construction phasing for first-floor construction by relocating employees.
— Selecting material alternatives.
Council member Marc Roe questioned whether removing the renovation project for the bathrooms to make them handicap-accessible "meets the spirit of what we were trying to do."
"If they're removing the full remodeling, what is it exactly they're doing, because that won't meet the purpose of what we're wanting to do with those?" Roe asked.
"One of the things we'll continue to do is that we still have the plumbing side and heating and cooling for those areas would still be done," Seals said. "We could reduce our occupancy load. At some point we'd have to do come back through and do some of the ADA requirements.
"But if you do reduce your occupancy load, you would reduce the number of stalls. That would be a separate project."
Roe then asked if reducing the number of heating and cooling zones would still allow the city to reduce its utility costs. Seals said that was his belief.
"One of the things it does, there's a lot of smoke dampers and stuff built that you'd have to have for each of your zones," he said. "As far as comfort, that would probably put four offices in one zone, which would still be reasonable."
Seals said there aren't a lot of easy answers as the city tries to lower the costs, while also making the necessary improvements.
"There's a lot of moving parts to try to keep it functioning when you do a major remodeling," he said. "I mean, the first floor is going to be gutted. We had staff come to us with concerns if they're in the building. We know there's asbestos on some of the floor piping, so then you have to coordinate so you're not affecting those employees.
"We wanted to hit all of those questions and concerns of our employees and take care of those up front."
First-floor employees would be moved into the Amtrak depot temporarily while the construction on that floor takes place.
"It just seemed to make more sense with having that facility to move staff over for the construction period instead of dealing with all the noise and other disruptions," city administrator Phillip Rath said. "It should also make it go a little bit quicker by not having to button up a project or get to a stopping point, but rather allow them to keep working and then hopefully getting the employees back in the building."
In other business:
— Rath said the Gallagher wages and benefits study for city employees should be arriving at the end of the month.
"They've created a framework for illustrating the positions across the various departments in the city. Currently, they're working to drop baseline positions into that framework, and then utilizing information received from the meeting they had with various supervisors from each department," he said. "They're also working to provide an outline of compensation philosophies for consideration."
— Redesign plans for eight tennis courts also will be reviewed in the coming days and go before council at a later meeting. That project started out as a 12-court project, but came in over budget, even though the city, Ottumwa Community School District and Friends of Ottumwa Parks are all contributing funds.
— Rath also specified that the public-comment portion of council meetings should be limited to three minutes per speaker, both for items on the agenda, and those that aren't.
"These rules have been set in place not to limit speech, but to ensure an efficient use of everyone's time and to operate the city at the highest level," he said.
Mayor Rick Johnson took responsibility for some of those comment periods exceeding their time limit.
"I have not done a good job, frankly, of holding people to a three-minute limit," he said. "I'm going to do a much more focused effort when people want to come up and speak for three minutes. So unless the council decides to change that to a longer timeframe in the future, we will be sticking to the three-minute limit."
— Johnson signed a pair of proclamations for May — one for Historic Preservation Month and another for Foster Care Month.
