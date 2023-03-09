OTTUMWA — Seemingly no matter what rate the City of Ottumwa establishes its maximum property tax levy, there will be a shortfall in the next fiscal year.
The city council on Tuesday voted to hold a public hearing for a revised levy rate in the wake of lost taxable valuation because of a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds that reduces the rollback on residential properties to make up for a calculation error. The public hearing is scheduled for March 21 at City Hall.
The city was already going to increase the levy rate by 46 cents to $21.68/per $1,000 of valuation solely because valuations decreased, but the numbers from the rollback are ugly. Instead of seeing about an $18 million drop in valuations from last year, the total is now just over $35 million because of the rollback that originally did not account for multi-residential properties.
"After passage of that bill, and by keeping that same $21.68 levy that was adopted, we would be short $455,000," city administrator Philip Rath said. "That means a further reduction for Bridge View Center, the library and emergency management levies.
"The rest of that is a reduction to debt service, which we'd projected at $3 million that we were looking to levy. We would have to make up that difference most likely from the general fund."
Rath suggested to the council to consider a revised levy of $22.01, which would cover the balances in trust and agency (benefits) and insurance funds, but still leave the city with a $238,000 shortfall.
"It's still better than $450,000," Rath said.
Just as he did a month ago, council member Marc Roe took the state legislature to task regarding the process in which it has made city finance an enormous task.
"I just want to be very clear this is not a decision of the city of Ottumwa. The mantra of this city for at least the last two years is that we're actively trying to lower property taxes," he said. "This has nothing to do with any action the city has taken. It has everything to do with the state of Iowa looking to recoup funds without working with cities and counties in the state."
Ottumwa's predicament is a common one throughout the state. For example, the City of Ames stands to be short $788,000 if it kept the same levy rate. Iowa City will raise its levy rate for the first time in 11 years.
The law Reynolds signed allowed the state to take back at least $127 million in property tax revenue that cities were depending on.
"This was a mistake at the state level and unfortunately, cities and counties are being forced to pay for it. This is a very real change that will happen to our city budget," Roe said. "They could have said to the cities and counties they made a mistake and split the difference. They could have allowed us more time to bring them that money.
"They got greedy and said they wanted it back now. They have this huge budget surplus, yet they're taking money right out of the pockets of people in places like Ottumwa."
In other business:
— The council voted to reject both bids for the City Hall renovation project. The bids each came in $1 million over budget, with no significant changes that could be made to reduce the cost. The city will try to perhaps piecemeal projects together to reduce the costs.
The project consists of a new HVAC system, as well as renovations to the building to bring it more in line with its historic design.
"We definitely need HVAC. We're running on a hope and a prayer on the current boiler, and it adds several health benefits," public works director Larry Seals said. "We're looking at what we can do on the first floor as a project, and then maybe breaking out some other items that can be done separately from that, then maybe second- and third-floor items for later."
The city budgeted almost $3.5 million, using a combination of bonding, American Rescue Plan Act funds and franchise fees to pay for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.