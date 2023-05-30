OTTUMWA — In an attempt to be competitive when bidding for grants, but also to keep more money inside Wapello County, the board of supervisors approved a trust for the conservation department during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
The idea for a trust came from conservation director Rick Tebbs a few months ago, but the supervisors wanted to have more information before approving it.
Under the trust:
— County conservation will keep 50% of all proceeds from camping visitor fees, including American Gothic House, which falls under the department. The other half would go into the county's general fund.
— The department, and the Gothic House, would retain 100% of all other donations.
"I think what we're really looking at is the money we're putting into the campground out there, and that 50% is where we really hope that the growth in revenue, we don't see the loss of the revenue," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "So where normally we may average $60,000 in camp fees, we've love to see $120,000 or $130,000 in fees."
Morgan said about a dozen counties have trusts in their conservation departments, and that the supervisors had some questions about them initially, specifically how they're used.
"It's definitely something we want to continue to work with county conservation," he said. "Even after this, this hopefully gives that department kind of a step up on some grant opportunities and other capital projects."
Even though designated dollars will go into the trust, it will still be up to the supervisors to determine how the money is spent. Supervisor Darren Batterson said when it came to grants, the department would have the funding to match on their own without having to come to the board to request it.
Supervisor Bryan Ziegler believed the trust will be important as the campground at Pioneer Ridge will be expanded by almost three times the number of sites.
"To me this is really exciting because it gives us the potential to really expand some of the recreation opportunities in the county," he said. "And there are several projects being discussed right now that will fit very nicely into the future."
The trust doesn't have a sunset date, but Morgan said the supervisors would be compelled by state law to restart it if it stopped.
"Ultimately it's up to the supervisors what goes in it, and then how the money is spent. We'll still have to approve the grant money going to things. There will still be things the board does have to approve," he said.
In other business:
— The supervisors approved bridge funding for projects on Lake Road and 160th Street near Eddyville. The county will have to use local option sales tax to pay for part of the work on the Lake Road bridge, with the Iowa Department of Transportation kicking in the other portion. For the 160th Street project, the county will have to pay all of the cost up front, with the DOT reimbursing that back to the county.
"As we get closer to voting on local option sales tax, I always like to point out that a lot of times we fund these projects with LOST, and we're able to leverage so much more money to get these projects done."
