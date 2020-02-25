OTTUMWA — Efforts to ensure mental health coverage for area children led to changes in the county's agreement with the South Central Behavioral Health Region.
Jennifer Robbins, Wapello County General Assistance Director and South Central Behavioral Health Region (SCBHR) CEO, discussed the changes with supervisors on Tuesday. Supervisor Jerry Parker, head of the region’s board, said they would like to have the agreement reflect a bill focusing on providing those mental health services toward children.
“And so we needed to revise our 28E agreement to include the language,” Parker said. “It’s been to the county attorney; it’s been to the county attorney of the four counties.”
The agreement added some changes like adding a few members to the region’s board and a children’s care coordinator who can guide board members of what mental health services for children in the county would be the best.
“Just as Jerry said, we had to amend a couple of sections within the 28E,” Robbins said, “to include the members of the children’s advisory committee to create that board and then we had to add a few of those members onto the governing [region’s] board. Some of those have voting rights and some don’t. Then I had to hire a children’s care coordinator. That had to also be put into the 28E.”
Supervisors also addressed plans to work on two Wapello County and one Jefferson County bridge replacement projects. The Wapello County project is bridge replacement over Chippewa Creek and replacement of 215th Avenue over Bear Creek.
Jeff Skalberg, county engineer, will be the lead on the projects, but said each county will do their own inspections for them. The supervisors approved the costs and agreed to have Skalberg act as lead.
Before the meeting adjourned, Shea Greiner, vice president for engagement and organizational advancement for Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, brought up a new initiative called Lemonade Day, a youth entrepreneurship program that targets the Ottumwa youth, specifically those in the third, fourth, and fifth grade.
“With this campaign they get a workbook and they learn how to raise money, how to spend money, how to save money,” Greiner said. “I’m just going around to each of the city organizations and county organizations and talking about this. We’re also looking for mentors as well, that could be anyone from high school age to retirement.”
Greiner said Lemonade Day will take place May 16. The goal is to have 30 stands around the city and to have vendor licensing paid for.
“It’s really a great thing for someone,” she said. “We find that 72 percent of kids that actually go through this program go on to start their own business. And the best thing about this is the first one in Iowa. It’s in 30 states and three countries … It is exciting for the youth. We’re really excited to bring it in.”