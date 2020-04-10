OTTUMWA — Lynelle Diers, Wapello County public health director, is recommending residents wear masks when they go out in public.
“It can have a barrier between you and others,” Diers said. “It’s coming from CDC recommendations.”
Diers said the best time to wear masks would be when grocery shopping or going out to the park for walks or physical activity. “You never know who you’re going to pass,” she said. “You don’t know who you’ll run into when walking.
“People are shedding the virus two days before the symptoms come in,” Diers explained. “They can be contagious two days before the symptoms even show up.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website said cloth face coverings can “slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”
Brandie Elder, Pennsylvania Place community relations director, said her staff are trying to slow the spread, especially around elders. Wearing masks at this point, she said, is critical.
“During these times masks are needed to protect employees,” she said. “The goal is to have everyone we care about feel safe.”
Masks, Diers said, don’t have to be worn in homes. According to the CDC’s website, “masks should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”
The CDC also said that cloth coverings should be comfortable and fit snugly at the side of the face, be tied securely with rubber band ear loops, have multiple layers of fabric, allow breathing without restriction and be machine-washable.
Diers recommends cloth masks as they are washable after each use. The Iowa Department of Public Health also has a guideline for how masks can be made at https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/Homemade%20Mask%20Design%20Guidance.pdf. The CDC’s website said cloth face coverings can be made from household items or common materials at a low cost.
Diers has also taken notice of community members making and donating masks to those in need. Elder said her facility received masks.
“The community has been wonderful in contacting us and donating masks,” she said. “It’s something we have been extremely grateful for. We’ve been overjoyed by the community’s spirit.”
Elder said while she is grateful for the donated masks, she said Pennsylvania Place staff are in need of more. Those interested in donating masks can contact Elder at 641-799-9898.