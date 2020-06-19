OTTUMWA — COVID-19 means changes to the Wapello County group benefit plan. Supervisors will look at the plan on Tuesday.
The plan’s benefits include lab tests and test-related visits for COVID-19. The plan waives cost-sharing, which includes co-pay, plan participation and deductibles for approved and authorized COVID-19 lab tests and test-related visits.
Testing must be at approved locations and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. “Coverage includes in and out-of-network covered expenses. The provision applies on a temporary basis through the COVID-19 emergency period,” the plan reads.
Supervisors plan to discuss covering all premiums. Should supervisors approve of the proposal, the insurance will be paid by Wapello County beginning July 1.
Technology is the focus for several agenda items. Supervisors will look at both the annual maintenance contract between the sheriff’s department and Professional Computer Solutions, Inc., and their own arrangement with the company.
The contract for the sheriff’s department covers unlimited access and support, along with upgrades. It costs $6,355 per year.
The supervisors’ contract is up for review and a decision on whether it will be continued. PCS is offering the county “five-year locked in rates,” for license support.
The meeting is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Public attendance is limited to 10 people.