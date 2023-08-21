OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to approve a resolution joining a 28E agreement with five other counties that covers various road projects.
The county was identified as having a project that falls under the Multimodal Program Discretionary Grant, with Wapello-Monroe Road (County T61) being eligible for grant funding through the Iowa County Engineers Association Service Bureau, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The section of the highway starts at U.S. 34 and heads south on T61 through Blakesburg to the CPKC railroad tracks, which covers about four miles. The overall cost of the project was estimated at $3.6 million, but the funding request through the grant is $2.76 million.
The grant covers select farm-to-market road repairs, and will also include projects in Chickasaw, Fayette, Mitchell, Webster and Guthrie counties.
Under the agreement, Wapello County will be billed for one-sixth of the consultant fees, and Monroe County is responsible for 10% of the invoice cost to Wapello County.
The supervisors submitted a letter in support of the grant, and also highlighted the benefits in a repaired road, namely the use of the road as an agricultural driver in the area, as well as an arterial roadway to state parks near Blakesburg.
The project will be bid through the DOT's process.
In other business:
— The Wapello County Sheriff's Office is expected to hire Marshall Hucks and Bailey McElroy as full-time correctional offers in the county jail.
— A public hearing will be held for the sheriff's office's part of a 28E agreement with the Ottumwa Police Department to accept funding from the 2023 Justice Assistance Grant. The police department approved its part at last week's council meeting, and the sheriff's office will gain $3,995 in funding for a camera, mount, antenna and other equipment. The police department receives 85% of the funding, with the sheriff's office receiving 15%.
— The supervisors are expected to discuss bids for a remodel of the Information Technology office. Under the remodel, which is expected to cost about $15,000, storage space and server areas would be consolidated, new doors would be installed, upgraded internet will be installed, and other projects.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
