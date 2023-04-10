OTTUMWA — If there is one thing Wapello County supervisor Brian Morgan is proud of in his role over the last several years, it's that the county has been able to lower the property tax rates for its residents.
And, the actual property taxes that go with them.
The county is set to lower both once again for next fiscal year, as Morgan and auditor Kelly Spurgeon discussed the fiscal year 2024 budget Monday, ahead of the public hearing set for April 18.
"Both Kelly and I can sit here, and a lot of people would say, we haven't maybe always agreed with the past administration on how things were done, and maybe there needed to be some different directions to go," Morgan said. "I think it's a testament to the health of our county, that we're able to use that carryover balance money. Ultimately, it's the people's money. It's not ours to just sit on."
The county saw a slight increase in valuation, about $28,000, Morgan said, because the state legislature's rollback on valuations didn't create a lot of "new money coming into play." However, the county will dip into its carryover balance, or "savings account," to reduce taxes and pay for anything that might come along that isn't necessarily budgeted for.
"Having those healthy balances allows us to help people out, provide the same amount of services and hopefully raise some employee salaries," Morgan said. "That's one of our goals with this budget."
The overall levy will be reduced by 38 cents to $9.39. The county also did not exceed the thresholds for levy rates, staying at $3.50 for general basic, which goes toward the operation of the county, and $3.02 for rural services, which includes sheriff deputies, secondary roads and zoning.
One of the levies going away is debt service; the county is making its final bond payment this year.
"I know there's a lot of counties in the same shape we are and we don't take a lot of debt," Morgan said. "We try to do our best, and we're limited a lot by the amount of debt we can actually take on. We're probably more handcuffed than what cities are in our area."
However, Morgan also cautioned against the use of carryover balance as a long-term solution, saying there are "two years tops" in which the county can use it. Valuations will still need to increase, he said.
"Let's say we have $100,000 of new money. We've eaten that money and not spent it. So, we cut our budget by $200,000," Morgan said. "That keeps anyone from paying more taxes, and that's been done for quite a while.
"A lot of people don't realize that because they get the tax bill and say, 'Oh, my taxes went up,'" he said. "So I always tell people to look at the bottom of their tax bill, because there are a lot of taxing entities on it."
The coming county budget will also be the first to not include sales tax revenue because franchise fees on utilities. The City of Ottumwa adopted franchise fees last fall on gas and electric utilities inside city limits; the county estimated last year it would be out between $160,000 and $180,000 from that revenue. It's not a lot, but it is money, Morgan said.
"The part that you truly budget out of local option sales tax is your bridges and culverts through secondary roads," he said. "Now, our economic development and capital projects, those are things we use with sales tax, but we do have some freedom on those budgets.
"You look at the railroad bridge. We had a healthy carryover balance on that, so we're able to pay that of sales tax. We're not having to pay for it out of property tax," he said. "We really almost kind of have that money there as an emergency fund in a lot of areas except for bridges and culverts."
Morgan believes the county has been on quite a run cutting property taxes for residents but, through the potential elimination of some various tax credits from the state, as well as other losses of revenue in the future, and a shrinking carryover balance, the county could be on borrowed time.
"For at least the last six years, we've been able to cut property taxes, and I understand that we're not always going to be able to do that," he said. "The great part of it is what that we created a savings account and lowered people's taxes.
"The bad side of it, I believe, is that it has left our employees lagging in terms of pay, and it's put us behind the eight ball as far as the purchase of equipment," he said. "We've done a great job for a lot of years not raising taxes, but I'm afraid it's getting close to the point where we're going to have to pay people and have equipment. You have to be competitive. Our customer is the citizens."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.