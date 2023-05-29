OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will discuss the district courthouse security commission during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
The commission, set to include a supervisors, law enforcement officials, court officials and county employees, was requested by 8th Judicial District Chief Judge Myron Gookin in April to increase the safety of court officials when entering the courthouse.
"My concern is the safety of the personnel that serves the judicial branch, whether that's a judge, a court reporter, records attendant or the staff in the clerk's office," he told the supervisors at a meeting in April. "Honestly, judicial functions happen on every floor of this courthouse."
It was a belief shared by the county attorney's office as well. The main entrance to the courthouse early in the morning can get congested with residents making court appearances, specifically in the magistrate court area.
Having a commission is recommended by the Iowa Association of Counties, and Gookin's district covers 15 counties in southeast Iowa. Gookin said many of his office's safety concerns have happened in the last six months.
"It was a wake-up call that someone, who has worked in this courthouse and all other courthouses of sub-district 8A for years, tells me she doesn't feel safe coming to the Wapello County Courthouse anymore," he said.
In other business, the supervisors will receive an update on fiber optic in the county, as well as discussion on the county conservation's request for a trust.
Other items on the agenda include funding agreements for a pair of bridge projects, as well as awarding the Ashland Road asphalt project to Norris Asphalt at a cost of just over $450,000.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
