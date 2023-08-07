OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting is expected to approve a 28E agreement with Monroe County as part of a reconstruction project for Wapello-Monroe Road.
The 28E is part of a six-county application for the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant (MDPG) grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation and Iowa County Engineers Association Service Bureau. Wapello County has signed on to the application; the grant makes select farm-to-market road repairs.
The overhaul of Wapello-Monroe Road, also known as County T61, carries an estimated cost of just over $3.6 million, and would start at Highway 34 and stretch to the CPKC railroad tracks just south of Blakesburg, or about four miles. The funding request through the grant is $2.76 million.
In a letter to the U.S. DOT, supervisor Brian Morgan emphasized the importance of T61 not only as an agricultural driver in the area, but also as an arterial route to state parks near Blakesburg.
Under a 28E with Monroe County, Wapello County would be invoiced for one-sixth of the consultant fees, and Monroe County is responsible for 10% of the invoice with Wapello County. Wapello County also will serve at the contracting authority.
The project will be bid out through the Iowa DOT's process.
Other counties in the grant application are Chickasaw, Fayette, Mitchell, Webster and Guthrie.
In other business:
— The supervisors will discuss a contract between the Wapello County Sheriff's Office and First Choice Family Practice to provide medical services that aren't emergency care to inmates at the jail. The contract would auto-renew after one year. All services would be performed at the First Choice clinic in Ottumwa.
— There also will be a discussion and possible action regarding increasing salaries and wages for Wapello County Public Health.
— The sheriff's office also will hire a full-time correctional officer and part-time correctional officer.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.