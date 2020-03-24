OTTUMWA — Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon said on Tuesday she is studying how to expand her department’s services.
One way to do that is to collaborate with Neapolitan Labs to build a website that will contain information on primaries and elections. Spurgeon first heard of the idea from other counties and wanted to pursue the concept.
“It has a lot of good information on where there would be election results on there that we can put on election night,” Spurgeon said. “We would list all the township trustees, mayors, city clerks — anybody who’s elected would be listed on that website, and that would be something we could keep up to date.”
The supervisors liked the idea and approved of the concept.
The board also discussed maintaining county operations. Numerous county buildings have closed or limited access. But the supervisors needed to officially sign off on those decisions.
“What we’re doing now is to honor that previous commitment,” Supervisor Jerry Parker explained, “and our closures would be the courthouse, county conservation, motor vehicle, community service along with general assistance, veteran’s affairs, secondary roads — they would be officially closed.”
Supervisor Brian Morgan brought up the grant and tax deferment applications. He said local small business owners can apply for Iowa Small Business Relief Fund grants which range from $5,000 to $25,000. Owners interested in applying and would like more information can go to www.iowabusinessrecovery.com.