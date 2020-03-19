OTTUMWA — Due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus and in the interest of public safety, County Supervisor Jerry Parker announced that the Wapello County Courthouse will close effective at 4:30 p.m Thursday.
Employees will continue to work, and the public can contact them by phone or email listed on the county's directory at https://wapellocounty.org/. Magistrate court and court services will continue with restrictions to the public.
Wapello County Conservation Visitor Center, campground and cabins are currently closed to the public. Wapello County Secondary Roads, Wapello County Motor Vehicle Department, Wapello County Community Health Services/South Central Behavioral Health Region will also be closed at the close of business hours Thursday. All departments will remain staffed and be available to patrons by phone.
The Wapello County Treasurer’s office is recommending residents pay property taxes online at www.iowatreasurers.org.
If anyone is in need of assistance making online payments, they can contact Wapello County Treasurer Laurie Fountain at 641-683-0040. The fee for an e-check is $0.25.
Another method for paying property taxes is by mail. The treasurer’s office will process payments as they come in. If a resident needs a receipt, they are asked to provide a self-addressed stamped envelope and a phone number with mailed payment in the event that contact is needed.
Motor vehicle registration renewal payments can also be done online or by mail. Residents can contact the treasurer’s office at 641-683-0040 and the motor vehicles department at 641-683-4636. The mailing address for property tax payments is 101 W. Fourth St., for motor vehicles it is 102 E Main St.