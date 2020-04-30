OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Courthouse will be open for in-person absentee voting on Monday, May 4.
The auditor’s office is the only office that will be open to the public Monday. All other offices will be closed until further notice which includes the assessor's, treasurer’s and recorder’s office, GIS, clerk of court and juvenile court. Those in need of the services are asked to contact them by phone or email listed on the county’s website at https://wapellocounty.org/departments/.
Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon decided to reopen the courthouse only for in-person absentee voting after discussing it with county supervisors.
Spurgeon reminds residents who do vote in-person to provide a personal identification number (PIN). That pin will likely be their Iowa driver’s license number or their Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either, the voter should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
In the interest of public safety, social distancing will be stressed.
“We will have the booths set up six feet apart,” Spurgeon said, “everybody knows you’re not supposed to be less than six feet of one another.”
Residents will be able to come to the auditor’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 4. For questions contact Kelly Spurgeon at 641-683-0020.