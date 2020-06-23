OTTUMWA — County supervisors said Tuesday they are confident about changes to the Wapello County benefit group plan.
The changes, which are required, mean residents will have access to lab testing and care management needed to handle COVID-19. The agenda said testing has to be at approved locations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan waives cost-sharing, which includes co-pay, plan participation and deductibles for approved and authorized COVID-19 lab tests and test-related visits.
Supervisors also agreed to a proposal that said the county will cover all premiums. Insurance will be paid for by Wapello County starting July 1.
Supervisors also decided to pursue a contract with Professional Computer Solutions, Inc. PCS offered “five-year locked in rates” for license support. Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon and Paul Culver, a county IT employee, recommended supervisors take the five-year plan. Supervisors agreed.
Repairs and replacements are coming for the law enforcement center. Spurgeon said Winger Companies has a bid for $16,350. This will help with the costs of repairs or unit replacements.
“What it sounded like when we talked before [is] that they were going to replace a couple of the main roof units,” Spurgeon explained. “I don’t know if they’re gonna do another bid process.”
“I’m sure they will,” Supervisor Brian Morgan said in response to Spurgeon. “All these units are the same ones when the law center was built so they’re all 20 plus years old now.”
“So we want to acknowledge and file and approve of the bid?” Supervisor Jerry Parker asked Spurgeon.
“Yeah award the bid to Wingers for the amount of $16,350,” Spurgeon said in response to Parker. The supervisors will do just that.
There will be no supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. next Tuesday, June 30. The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 7, 2020. Public attendance is limited to 10 people.