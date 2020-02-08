OTTUMWA — Thousands of people gathered to watch the 2019 Bull Riders of America (BOA) Finals.
Before the show got started, everyone shuffled around to find their seats before feasting their eyes on the 25 cowboys ride angry bulls.
It was pitch black inside the Expo Hall until green and red lights flickered and music blasted. Then came a prayer and an JROTC performance and then cowboys made their rounds. The goal was to hold on for eight seconds.
Kevin Dessel, one of the judges for the BOA finals, said the bull and the rider get judged. “A bull has a maximum score for each judge of 25 points,” he explained. “The rider for each judge has a maximum score of 25 points. Then it’s [about] how the bull is tough to ride, how much control does the rider have.”
It was a great time had by the cowboys and for those behind the show.
Ryan Skillet, president of BOA Association, helps out with the technical side of the show and getting ready for the show overall. “I’m in charge of organizing all my bull riders and personnel to come like this,” he said, “we just get everything to run as smoothly as possible.”
Skillet had an excellent time watching from the sidelines. He said what attracts thousands of attendees every year is the danger that comes with the show.
“The danger and adrenaline rush, it’s becoming a well known sport within the last 10-15 years,” he said, “they want to see the skills of the cowboys. There’s just as many fans for cowboys, just as there are for bulls. People want to see the bulls and want to see them butt good and see the cowboy ride good. It’s a true competition from two different athletes.”
For contestant John Young it certainly took years of training and knowing what a bull is capable of. After growing up in the rodeo and seeing his father compete on horseback, he started with horse riding and then took an interest in bull riding.
“In bull riding it’s important to find your center of balance, which you pick up when you practice riding horses bareback,” Young said.
“The hardest part of riding is mentally preparing yourself,” he added. “You have to come to terms with the fact that you’re about to get on something that you have no control over.”
Dan Yoder, like other cowboys such as Casey Coulter and Buddy Asher, he also grew up around rodeo, riding for several years and doesn’t see himself stepping away from his career. It has been a dream for him for so long and now he is living it.
“If you have a dream, follow it,” he said, “and give all the glory to God.”
At the end of the show, many stayed and lots hurried to get back to their cars in the packed parking lots. Some already guarantee their attendance at next year’s BOA scheduled for Feb. 5 and Feb 6.
For complete results and names of all bull riders and “local celebrities” partook in the BOA finals, visit their FaceBook page.