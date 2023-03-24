ELDON — The Cardinal Community School District Board of Directors has named James Craig as the district’s next superintendent.
As the current superintendent of the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District, Craig has revamped the salary schedule to retain staff, led multiple facility improvements, and facilitated the Self-Assessment of MTSS Implementation model to help special education students address achievement gaps.
Additionally, Craig serves as vice president of the School Administrators of Iowa Northwest Region and is a member of the Representative Council. He previously served as principal and 504 coordinator at Southwest Valley High School.
"Cardinal is where people want to work and students want to learn, and I cannot wait to get started with our outstanding team,” Craig said in a statement released by Cardinal on Friday. “My family is excited to join the Cardinal community, and I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the next superintendent. We are Cardinal!"
Board members worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. Craig interviewed with stakeholder interview groups consisting of parents, teachers, and community members on March 23.
Craig was selected over two other finalists — EBF junior/senior high principal Steve Noble, and Gary Benda, the shared superintendent of Starmont and West Central school districts.
Craig will officially begin leading the Cardinal Community School District on July 1. He replaces Joel Pedersen, who has serviced in the role since 2010 and was named Iowa Superintendent of the Year in 2019. Pedersen is set to lead the Central Rivers AEA in Cedar Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.