OTTUMWA — Police have charged a Kansas City man with meth and marijuana possession after serving a search warrant on him at the Colonial Motor Inn on Saturday.
Michael Edward Thomas, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a class B felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a class D felony; and two drug tax stamp violations, each a class D felony.
Thomas was located at 11:17 a.m. when authorities showed up with a warrant to search him, his hotel room and vehicle.
According to court documents, officers located 102 grams of methamphetamine, 42.5 grams of marijuana, $2,608 in cash, packaging materials, a BB gun, and other drug paraphernalia.
Inmate charged with weapon
OTTUMWA — An inmate at the Wapello County Jail was found with a razor blade and alcohol, court documents said.
Aric Lane Broughton, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of a weapon in a correctional facility, a class C felony; and possession of contraband, a class D felony.
On Sunday afternoon, the staff at the jail reported they found a razor blade in Broughton’s possession and a beverage identified as “hooch” in the cell. A preliminary breath test reported a blood alcohol level of 0.17, according to court filings.
OWI charge after injury accident
OTTUMWA — A vehicle accident on Monday resulted in injuries to a passenger and OWI charges for the driver.
At 9:34 p.m. on Monday Luis Rivas, 28, of Ottumwa, was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado near Fourth and Ash streets when the vehicle was involved in a collision and rolled over, according to court documents.
The crash led to the vehicle’s passenger, who was not identified, to be seriously injured.
Officers said Rivas had the odor of alcohol on his breath and failed a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol content registered a 0.075 after a breath test.
Rivas was charged with serious injury by motor vehicle, a class D felony; and operating while intoxicated.
Exline man gets suspended prison
CENTERVILLE — An Exline man charged with first-degree burglary received a suspended prison after a plea deal.
Gary Lee Smaniotto, 48, of Exline, received a five-year prison sentence that was suspended, and a one-year jail sentence that was suspended for all but 30 days. He was given credit for time served.
Smaniotto pled guilty to reduced charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Authorities charged Smaniotto after they said he entered a home without permission and attacked a male victim with a shovel, and then pointed a pistol in his face.