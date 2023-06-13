Ottumwa native Crystal Carr James has been awarded the 2023 Miss Joyce Award for her distinguished service to the arts and humanities in southeast Iowa.
James is an active member in the arts community. She taught English and drama in the Ottumwa school district for over 35 years before retiring, but still volunteers and is a substitute teacher for the district. She volunteers in hospice centers, education programs, Blessings Kitchen, is a member of multiple organizations in the area, and active in her church. James is a board member of Civic Music, Ottumwa Area Community Choir and Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra.
James has directed many productions herself, including “The Music Man,” “Lil Abner” and “Annie Get Your Gun” at Ottumwa Community Players, and also performed with the organization.
“I participated in The American Gothic Arts throughout the years and have enjoyed working with such talented and enthusiastic people,” James said.
“Fine arts and humanities are around us and mold our lives,” she added. “Timeless, and true examples of written, spoken and musical experience in all walks of life. They are treasures.”
She will be honored at a luncheon at noon Wednesday, June 14 at the Temple of Creative Arts, located at 529 E. Main St. in Ottumwa. AGPA Performers will perform several music selections.
In 2021, the AGPA Board of Directors established an honorary award to recognize outstanding contributions made to the arts and humanities in Ottumwa and beyond. It is named after its inaugural recipient Joyce Kramer.
Tickets for the luncheon are available at americangothicfest.org/tickets.
