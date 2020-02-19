OTTUMWA — The culinary arts scholarship dinner at Indian Hills Community College is scheduled for March 6.
IHCC student chefs will be presenting a five-course dinner highlighting techniques they learned during their time at Indian Hills. The dinner is also a chance to make connections with the community and share their passion for cooking.
Mark Fisher, the program director, said each year four or five students in the culinary program get selected for $500 scholarships to help fund their education. The proceeds from the dinner go toward scholarships for future students.
“We understand that some students struggle with financial aid,” Fisher said, “so the scholarship dinner is a way to help them be more successful at Indian Hills and even in their careers. It’s so important for the community and people to come to the dinner to support the students.”
Attendees can expect to hear from Kimberly Voorhees, a culinary arts graduate, who will talk about her career as a chef for a catering company in Des Moines.
The evening will open with a social from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Then dinner will be served. To view the menu for the evening and to reserve a spot go to www.indianhills.edu/news/events/scholarship_dinner. For more information contact Fisher at 641-683-5198 or by email at mark.fisher@indianhills.edu.