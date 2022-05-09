Absentee voting for the June 7, 2022 Davis County Primary Election will begin Wednesday, May 18, at the Davis County Auditor’s Office.
Voters may vote early at the Auditor’s Office in the Davis County Courthouse during the normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, through Monday, June 6, 2022. The Auditor’s Office will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23 and Friday, June 3. The Auditor’s Office will also be open Saturday, June 4, from 7 am.. to 3 p.m.
Absentee ballots to be mailed must be requested in writing no later than 5 p.m. Monday, May 23. Absentee request forms are available from the Davis County Auditor’s Office or on the Auditor’s webpage of the Davis County website at daviscountyiowa.org. Completed forms should be delivered or mailed to the Davis County Auditor’s Office, 100 Courthouse Square, Suite 2, Bloomfield, Iowa 52537.
The Primary Election is a candidate nomination process for the Democratic and Republican parties. Voters must declare one of these two parties on their absentee ballot request form to vote in the Primary Election. Absentee ballot request forms must also include the date the request is signed.
The Davis County Auditor’s Office will pay the postage for all ballots returned by mail. All absentee ballots must be received by the County Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after Election Day, regardless of postmarks or bar codes, will not be eligible to be counted. The only exceptions being ballots from Safe at Home participants and ballots from uniformed and overseas citizens.
The only people who may return a voted absentee ballot to the Auditor’s Office, other than the voter, are someone in the voter’s household, an immediate family member, the special precinct election officials who deliver a ballot to the resident of a health care facility, or a delivery agent if a voter is unable to return a ballot due to blindness or other disability.
Absentee ballots cannot be placed in the drop box outside of the Davis County Courthouse.
For further information, contact the Davis County Auditor’s Office at 641-664-2101 between 8a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.