DES MOINES — The Wellmark Foundation has notified 22 Iowa organizations they will receive Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grant funds, contingent upon securing the required dollar-for-dollar match.
To ensure community support for these projects, organizations have until Aug. 17 to secure their matching funds. Each of these grantees are planning projects that can help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity or providing access to healthy foods.
“Each project included here has the potential to make a positive, long-term impact on the overall health and well-being of their community which will enhance the quality of life for generations to come,” said Mary Lawyer, executive director for The Wellmark Foundation. “We’re excited to see the planning, focus and community engagement within each of the selected applications.”
Phase 4A of the Davis County Trail System project in Bloomfield has been selected to receive a 2022 MATCH Grant.
Phase 4A of the Davis County Trail System is an expansion project to travel around two local ponds, through a timber area, and around the ball fields to a new sports complex. This portion of the trail will cover 3,000 linear feet and will eventually connect to Lake Fisher as part of an additional planned trail expansion.
“The Wellmark Foundation recognizes sustainable changes take time and we are pleased to continue to offer these grant opportunities to support the overall health and well-being of local communities,” said Lawyer. “Recently, we have better aligned the grant focus and awards to encourage even more communities to get involved and take advantage of support from The Wellmark Foundation and upcoming improvements will allow for a more defined focus on physical activity and healthy foods.”
Since its inception in 1991, The Wellmark Foundation has awarded nearly $58 million in grant and project funding to initiatives that positively impact the well-being of Iowans and South Dakotans.