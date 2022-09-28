DES MOINES — The Wellmark Foundation has provided 21 Iowa organizations with their Matching Assets to Community Health grant awards.
These organizations were notified in May of their pending awards and had 16 weeks to secure the required matching funds. All the funded projects will help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity or provide access to healthy foods.
The Davis County Trails Council was awarded $100,000 for Phase 4A of the Davis County trail system. Phase 4A is an expansion project to travel around two local ponds, through a timber area and around the ball fields to a new sports complex. This portion of the trail will cover 3,000 linear feet and will eventually connect to Lake Fisher as part of an additional planned trail expansion.
“We know the neighborhoods people live in have a major impact on their health and well-being,” said Mary Lawyer, The Wellmark Foundation executive director. “That is why we are proud to award a total of $1,682,650 to these 21 Iowa organizations. Each of these projects provides an opportunity for residents to be active where they live, work, learn and play, or ensures access to healthy foods.”
Since its inception in 1991, The Wellmark Foundation has awarded nearly $58 million in grant and special project funding to initiatives that positively impact the well-being of Iowans and South Dakotans.
To learn more about these projects, visit Wellmark.com/Foundation.
