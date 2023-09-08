OTTUMWA — United Way of Wapello County’s Day of Caring is their largest one-day volunteer event annually. The Day of Caring event brings nonprofits and volunteers together to complete volunteer projects that make a real impact in our community. The projects range from cleaning and painting to landscaping and gardening.
Day of Caring is an excellent opportunity to build community pride and learn about different nonprofits in our community. These volunteer events are fun for individuals, friends, groups, and coworkers to bond and meet new people while making a difference.
Those attending will convene at United Way office's main lobby, located at 224 E. Second St.
The day's schedule:
8:30–9:15 a.m. — Registration and complimentary breakfast*
United Way will hand out bag lunches and t-shirts at this time, and will drop off lunches to work sites upon request.
9:15 a.m. — Volunteers travel to volunteer sites
9:15 — End of project: Volunteers work on selected opportunities
*The breakfast is optional, and volunteers who have completed all waivers do not need to attend the registration.
To view volunteer events and sign up, please visit: https://bit.ly/UWDayOfCaring2023
If you would like to make a donation or have questions, please get in touch with Allison at (641) 682-1264 or a.patzner@wapellocouw.org.
