OTTUMWA — Friday, May 22, is the voter pre-registration deadline for the upcoming primary election.
Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon reminds voters that requests for absentee ballots to be mailed must be made to the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22. In the interest of public safety and the COVID-19 cases, Spurgeon has been encouraging absentee voting.
For the primary election, voters must choose a political party in order to receive the correct ballot.
Absentee voters are also reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) when voting absentee by mail. That PIN will most likely be their Iowa driver’s license number or their Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
The primary election is scheduled for June 2 with fewer polling places available. Voting locations can be found at https://wapellocountyelections.org. For further questions about absentee voting or the primary, Spurgeon can be reached at 641-683-0020 or by email at kspurgeon@wapellocounty.org.