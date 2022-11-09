OTTUMWA – With a 32-year track record of real estate sales in the Ottumwa area, Debbie Thode’s final day on the job will be Friday, Nov. 18. The agent’s retirement was announced this week by her broker, Jim Clingman of Bridge City Realty.
Thode began her career in 1990 under broker Verle Handy at Century 21 Real Estate, and later worked under broker Maggie Woerner at Remax Crossroads. She then worked for broker Kevin Veatch at First Choice Realtors. Thode has worked at Bridge City Realty for the past several years and has specialized in residential real estate sales.
"We’ll certainly miss Debbie and all her years of experience,” Clingman said. “But we wish her well on her retirement and what the future may bring.”
The Clingman’s will host an open house honoring Thode from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Bridge City Realty, located at 301 W. Fourth Street. All are welcome.
Thode and her husband, Mike, say they will enjoy the opportunity to do more traveling and to spend more time with family.
