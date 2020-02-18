OTTUMWA — Destination advocacy training launched in November 2018 to provide real-world customer service and engagement skills, advocacy for organizations, and how to request referrals and reviews during engagements with customers or clients. Now it’s expanding.
Andy Wartenberg, Convention and Visitors Bureau’s (CVB) executive director, said the training is expanding for businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.
The goal is to attract more visitors to Ottumwa. “We teach them techniques for saying something good about the destination — that’s destination advocacy right there,” Wartenberg explained. What we also do in the training is ask ‘okay, why do I care about this? What’s in it for me?’”
Wartenberg said in the training he also aims to get people to speak with passion and enthusiasm in their business, nonprofit or organization.
“Another thing is to learn something new about your business,” he said. “I teach people to volunteer information, like if you don’t know the information find someone who does or find something special about your community. I teach them to go where the locals go. When you’re talking to a visitor or a customer — you’re getting excited about your community and that’s infectious.”
Wartenberg teaches how to respond to negative impressions about their community. He used Main Street’s construction as an example. “Someone comes in and says ‘I see all this construction going on.’ So I teach people to turn a negative into a positive. You don’t say ‘yeah that stinks’ you say, ‘look what we’re doing, look what we’re going to have here.’ Some of the stuff is so simple.”
The training for businesses, nonprofits and agencies are different.
For the business training, Wartenberg said, is about getting “repeat customers.” For nonprofits they focus on getting funds, volunteers and memberships. “[For government agencies] we gear that section more toward rallying people around government initiatives.”
The training is free and Wartenburg will schedule times to meet in person with each organization. He said there are benefits to the training.
“You have absolutely nothing to lose by taking it,” he said. “If you pick up three tips from this whole training and that results in an increase in business, in funding, in a positive review, then you’re already ahead of the game.”
“The more that we can get people giving great customer service,” he added, “and the more people we get get people advocating for Ottumwa — A [they’ll want to] come back here and more importantly, they’re going to become virtual advocates for us.”
For information on destination advocacy training contact Wartenburg at 641-684-4303 or by email at awartenberg@greaterottumwacvb.org