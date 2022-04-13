FAIRFIELD — Eighteen Co-Sponsors representing State-wide Disability Rights, Latinx, LGBTQ and mental health organizations are partnering with Disability Rights Iowa to host an in-person presentation in Des Moines from Dior Vargas.
The event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on May 10 in Des Moines, with satellite locations across Iowa. In person satellite viewings of Vargas' keynote will take place in Sioux City, Mason City, Dubuque, Fairfield, Davenport and Council Bluffs.
Vargas is a queer Latina feminist mental health advocate from New York who has been repeatedly recognized as one of the most prominent Latinx mental health advocates in the country. She will share her story of growing up at the intersection of being a queer Latina feminist while experiencing mental health symptoms for the first time without community or family support.
To register to attend any viewing location, follow our event updates, access a full list of co-sponsors or watch the livestream from home, visit the event website at driowa.org/events/mental-health.
Disability Rights Iowa’s Executive Director Catherine Johnson states, “DRI is excited to host this event in conjunction with our amazing 18 Co-Sponsors. We hope this Celebration begins a conversation in Iowa on how we break down barriers, remove stigma, and build community.”
Vargas comments, “Spreading awareness about mental health within my community is my passion and why this event is important for me to participate in.”
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all events hosted by Disability Rights Iowa. Communication Across Real Time Translation (CART) in English and Spanish, and American Sign Language will be provided for this event. Additionally, English-Spanish Spoken Language Translation will be provided. If you require an accommodation to participate in this event, please email or call contact@driowa.org or 515-452-0757 prior to May 2 at 5 p.m.