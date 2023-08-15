OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Community School District Chief Financial Officer John Berg said every day he feels as if he's going to the dentist.
"And I hate going to the dentist," he chuckled.
Other district officials, however, just want to feel more a part of the school landscape, which is why the board of education unanimously agreed to explore moving the central office to the east wing of Evans Middle School during Monday's meeting at Career Campus.
The current office on North Van Buren Avenue is remote and too small to fulfill the district's needs, superintendent Mike McGrory told the board. It was a former dentist office before the school took it over several years ago.
"There's a lot of questions about rationale, but I think the most viable reason is that it gives more space for meetings or for training, and it offers space large enough for people," he said. "And honestly, it offers an element of confidentiality you'd like to have in a central office."
With sixth grade moving to Liberty Elementary School this coming year, it would allow more space at the middle school and free up 16 classrooms, according to the district's projections, of which the district would use six — one for each department. No timetable was given for when a move would take place, but the board's approval signaled the district's intent to do so.
"A lot of people don't even know where our central office is, and I think this sends a strong statement that we want to be part of the district," McGrory said.
With a move likely, the topic then became what to do with the current administrative office. Only recently has the district used both floors of the building, but space is fairly tight.
"It's 6,000 square feet. We purchased it between $600,000 and $700,000, and we've done some modifications to it. It's probably in better shape than when we bought it," Berg said. "It's a good space and we think it's got some value in the community either as a commercial space, or as we've seen with some buildings, as apartments.
"It's in a really nice spot, but it's in the middle of nowhere," Berg said. "If we can get $600,000 or $700,000 for it, that would be money that could be put toward other capital projects within the district."
In a 3-D presentation of what the central office at Evans would look like, the parking lot would be on the east side of the school along Ferry Street, and there also would be a reception area.
It's also estimated the school district could save at least $26,000 annually in operating costs by moving the central office to the middle school.
"I think we can build this as we go along with our carpenters to keep the costs down," district human resources director David Harper said. "This is just the area upstairs, but we'd have almost another 6,000 square feet downstairs we could develop into a conference room, as well as an area for additional storage for our records."
McGrory talked about the "user-friendliness" of a new central office.
"Right now we're in a scenario where you have to go either upstairs or downstairs, and here you could go to one location, whatever your needs are," he said. "We don't think there's a lot of hurdles that would prevent us from doing it in the somewhat near future, but we wouldn't have a tight timeline either to do this by."
McGrory chuckled that the move has nothing to do with "my affinity for Evans." He spent some part of his career as a principal at Evans.
"I don't want there to be some psychological reason, that I might end my career at Evans," he chuckled. "I did get this passed through my psychologist, and there's nothing deep psychological here at all."
In other business:
— McGrory said he will begin the process of forming a committee to name the new addition at Douma Elementary School.
"It's going to look like a very personalized learning space. Our community has embraced us in the fact we want to preserve that neighborhood feel to our buildings. Douma has that," he said. "It makes sense to continue that thought process on the south side and having it called something different than Douma.
"They're two separate buildings even though they share some of the resources, and we feel good about the addition being open for the next school year."
— McGrory expressed his joy in that the school district has filled every staff position, certified and para-educational, for the upcoming school year.
"I'm so proud of our HR department and I give Dave a lot of credit for this," he said. "Not many schools our size can say that. We are in a really good spot staff-wise."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.